Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees

Blake Lively has been hit with creating an "insane, toxic" workplace allegations.
The Gossip Girl alum’s six employees of Preserve teamed up against her and revealed she ran a "chaotic" business.
She launched the lifestyle company, Preserve, in 2014. However, the company could not generate much revenue and quietly disappeared after less than a year in operation.
A former staff member told Daily Mail, “The entire company was an absolute disaster. The workplace allegations that Blake is making now are deeply ironic, given that it was one of the most insane, toxic, emotionally draining and disorganised environments you could imagine."
"The impression (Blake) left on me after I worked at Preserve is that she doesn't care. It was a really toxic work environment,” another ex-employee shared.
The tipster explained, “There were a lot of ways in which the employment was unprofessional. For many weeks or months, there were no desks."
As per the media outlet, the former staffers claimed that Blake managed to cover up the mess with the help of her publicist Leslie Sloane.
Another ex-employee revealed, “Leslie Sloane shut it down. They buried every single thing from that company."
Blake Lively’s response on ‘toxic’ work culture concerns of staff members:
After work culture became unbearably “toxic” due to Blake Lively’s brother Eric, who was also the manager, some senior staff members tried to set up a meeting with the actress, news outlet reported.
"[Blake] immediately shut it down and said she wouldn't be entertaining anything about her brother. The entire meeting was about Eric, and Blake just didn't want to hear anything about it, so it went nowhere,” the insider shared.
The source noted, “When they went to have the meeting, Blake didn't care about any of it and didn't want to hear about any of it. Which is why [some employees] ended up going through with legal action."
To note, Blake Lively has not publicly addressed these allegations yet.