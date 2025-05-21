Sports

Epic Games' Fortnite back on US App Store: Details inside

iOS players can again access Fortnite and its latest seasonal content after nearly five years of absence

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 21, 2025
Epic Games’ Fortnite back on US App Store: Details inside
Epic Games’ Fortnite back on US App Store: Details inside

Fortnite is officially back on the US App Store, ending a long-running trail between Apple and Epic Games.

As of Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Fortnite is also available on the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the European Union (EU).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Epic Games stated that Fortnite will appear in App Store searches soon.

To note, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store in 2020 after Epic added an option for people to make in-game purchases using Epic’s virtual currency, for which the company offered a 20% discount.

Fortnite back on US App Store

A judge ruled in Epic’s favour, finding that Apple was in “willful violation” of rules that bar anti-competitive pricing.

Earlier last month, a judge said that Apple must let developers collect payments outside the App Store and not levy fees on them.

Source: Fortnite
Source: Fortnite

Following the ruling, Epic resubmitted Fortnite to the App Store — but faced an approval delay. The company accused Apple of blocking the game from going live in the US and EU.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers stated in a filing that Apple should approve Epic’s submission or show it had a legal basis to block it.

It is worth noting that the new version of Fortnite available on the App Store also offers a 20% cashback for buying in-game items directly from Epic.

With Fortnite’s return, iOS players can again access the game and its latest seasonal content after nearly five years of absence. 

