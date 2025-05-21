Entertainment

Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession

Justin Bieber sparks new drama with wife Hailey Bieber after deleting controversial 'Vogue' cover apology

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession

Justin Bieber has deleted the controversial apology over Vogue cover he made to Hailey Bieber after her “stalking” confession.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Peaches crooner took to Instagram to congratulate the Rhode founder on landing a photo-shoot for the June 2025 issue of the magazine and also issued heartfelt apology.

Justin wrote, "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue (sic). Yikes I know, so mean.” He admitted using that remark an insult because he "felt so disrespected.”

The pop icon reassured that he has "matured" after the fight and "we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

He concluded the apology with, "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken (sic).”

Justin deleted his apology shortly after publishing as Hailey’s Vogue's popular In the Bag series was released.

Hailey Bieber confesses 'stalking' girls:

In the episode, the makeup mogul confessed stalking and making fake accounts.

Hailey said, "These are a couple more that I keep on me, and I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls' pages, making multiple accounts, you know, that kind of thing."

On the personal front, Justin and Hailey share son named Jack Blues Bieber.

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession

Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party

Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media silence after long hiatus
Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media silence after long hiatus
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?
Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?
Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri
Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri
Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family
Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family
Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees
Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes
'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76
'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours
Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours
‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment
‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment