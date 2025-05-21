Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession

Justin Bieber has deleted the controversial apology over Vogue cover he made to Hailey Bieber after her “stalking” confession.
On Tuesday, May 20, the Peaches crooner took to Instagram to congratulate the Rhode founder on landing a photo-shoot for the June 2025 issue of the magazine and also issued heartfelt apology.
Justin wrote, "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue (sic). Yikes I know, so mean.” He admitted using that remark an insult because he "felt so disrespected.”
The pop icon reassured that he has "matured" after the fight and "we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”
He concluded the apology with, "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken (sic).”
Justin deleted his apology shortly after publishing as Hailey’s Vogue's popular In the Bag series was released.
Hailey Bieber confesses 'stalking' girls:
In the episode, the makeup mogul confessed stalking and making fake accounts.
Hailey said, "These are a couple more that I keep on me, and I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls' pages, making multiple accounts, you know, that kind of thing."
On the personal front, Justin and Hailey share son named Jack Blues Bieber.