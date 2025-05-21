Royal

Meghan Markle receives blunt reaction on viral clip from unexpected source

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been making headlines for her multiple media-projects

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Meghan Markle is not new to receiving criticism and being the topic of discussion, but an unexpected figure has come forward as her latest critic.

Dara Huang, who shares a son with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has revealed her honest thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex.

The architecture was reacting to a viral moment from the mom-of-two Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Commenting on a clip shared by Daily Mail, Dara penned, "That was weird."

About the viral moment

The moment was from the second episode of Meghan's show where actress Mindy Kaling was the guest and referred to the Suits alum by her former surname.

Mindy was gently corrected the Royal, noting, "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying 'Meghan Markle,' you know, I'm Sussex now."

The conversation then moved to her childhood memories as she teasingly continued, "People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

Explaining the importance of the name change, the Sussex added, "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.'"

Dara's comment was brief but drew public attention due to her connection with the British Royal Family.

Her son Wolfie divides his time between his mother's home in London and the Cotswolds residence, where Beatrice and Edoardo live.

The couple share two daughters together, who they have successfully kept away from the public eye, however the 8-year-old is seen with his father and stepmom on different Royal events.

