Nintendo team up with Samsung for enhanced Switch 2 manufacturing

Nintendo seems hopeful that Samsung deal will enable it to scale production as required

  • May 21, 2025
Nintendo has partnered with Samsung, aiming to increase its Switch 2 production amid skyrocketing demand.

After the first Switch experienced widespread shortages for the first few months of its lifecycle, Nintendo has adjusted its approach to prevent a similar situation this time around.

This move in that endeavour is pegging Samsung for some Nintendo Switch 2 components to maximise manufacturing output.

Samsung is now working on a customised chip or processor developed by Nvidia for the Switch 2 using its 8-nanometer node.

Samsung to assist Nintendo produce 20 million Switch 2 units

According to a Bloomberg report, Nintendo has tapped Samsung to manufacture processors for the Switch 2 in hopes of increasing its production.

With Samsung's support, the company says it should be able to produce 20 million consoles through March 2026.

To note, Nintendo stated that it was aiming to make 15 million Switch 2 units for the system's first fiscal year, so the new 20 million figure suggests the company may have encountered more demand than it was initially expecting.

As per the report, Nintendo already sources some parts from Samsung, including screens and memory units, so this is far from the first collaboration between the two companies.

Moreover, Nintendo seems hopeful that the Samsung deal will enable it to scale production as required.

The partnership could reportedly push Switch 2 output beyond the 20 million.

Nintendo had worked to increase Switch 2 production even before it began taking pre-orders, and has asked suppliers to step things up to sate strong demand, the people said.

