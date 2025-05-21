Entertainment

Lady Gaga comes one step closer to EGOT after Sports Emmy win

The 'Abracadabra' singer wins a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction at Super Bowl 2025

  • May 21, 2025
Lady Gaga is now only a step away from achieving EGOT status!

On Tuesday, May 20, the Abracadabra singer bagged a Sports Emmy for the category of Outstanding Music Direction alongside her fellow producers Seth Dudowsky, Bill Richards, Joel Santos, Jesse Weiss and Brad Zager, as well as music editor Joe Nargi.

Gaga and team won the accolade in recognition of her emotional, pre-recorded performance of Hold My Hand, which aired ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

The soulful rendition, originally featured in Top Gun: Maverick, was performed by Gaga in a live segment filmed on Bourbon Street in New Orleans as a tribute to the victims of the New Year’s attack, which left 14 people dead.

Other nominations in the category were Evolution of the Black Quarterback, The Lionheart, Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time and The Turnaround.

This major victory has made Gaga one step closer to EGOT since she already has an Academy Award, a Grammy Award and now an Emmy. 

EGOT

EGOT, an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards, is the status given to people who have won all four of the prestigious art awards.

Lady Gaga has won Oscar for best original song with Shallow from A Star Is Born and 14 Grammys over her decades long career.

Now she only needs a Tony Award on her shelf to reach that elite status.

