Google launches Wear OS 6 with new design, features

Google has officially rolled out new features for Wear OS 6 at Google I/O 2025, giving the operating system a design makeover with Material 3 Expressive.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that with Wear OS 6, Google is trying to make apps look more cohesive, so app tiles will adopt the default system font.
Moreover, the dynamic theming library will adjust your app or tile’s colour to match the colour scheme of the watch face on Pixel Watches.
What's new in WearOS 6?
The aim behind the new design reference platform is to allow developers to build better customisation in apps along with seamless transitions.
Google is launching The Wear Compose Material 3 and brand-new Wear ProtoLayout libraries for developers with extended colour schemes, typography, and shapes for more dynamic-looking apps.
The company is adding newly designed components, including buttons, progress indicators, and scroll indicators, to better suit circular watch displays.
Notably, developers can showcase collapsing components for scrolling in different ways.
Wear OS 6 adds ways to change the appearance of a watch face through animated state transitions, from ambient to interactive, along with photo watch faces.
It is worth noting that compatible apps will receive a new menu for playlists and controls, including shuffle, “like,” and repeat.