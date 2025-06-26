WhatsApp rolls out Meta’s AI-powered summaries feature

WhatsApp's latest feature is currently available in the US with English language support

  • by Web Desk
  • |
WhatsApp brings Meta’s AI-powered summaries feature

Meta officially introduced the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-centric summaries feature to WhatsApp, enabling users to summarise unread messages in a chat.

On Wednesday, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform revealed that this summary would only be visible to a few users, not others in your chat.

The company stated that the feature uses Private Processing technology, enabling Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp seeing your messages.

WhatsApp releases message summaries feature

In a blog post, Meta-owned WhatsApp described the recently launched summaries feature, which is currently accessible in individual and group chats.

In addition, this feature is completely optional and it is turned off by default.

Once you click on the Unread Messages icon in a chat, Meta AI generates Message summaries in a bulleted list.

“Message summaries use Private Processing technology, which allows Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp ever seeing your messages or the private summaries. No one else in the chat can see that you summarised unread messages either.”

Initially, Meta has introduced this feature in the US with English language support, with broader expansion plans in more languages soon.

Here’s how to access WhatsApp’s AI-powered message summaries feature:

Firstly launch Settings > Chats > Private Processing, allowing you to turn on or off individual functions.

