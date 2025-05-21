Entertainment

Ana de Armas reveals dark side of fame amid Tom Cruise romance speculations

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas initially sparked romance speculations earlier this year

  May 21, 2025
Ana de Armas has recently opened up about the negative side of fame amid Tom Cruise romance rumors.

The Ballerina starlet, who has not broken her silence over the ongoing dating rumors with the Top Gun actor, talked about how she has been coping with the 'public persona.'

In a conversation with ELLE Spain, the 37-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress noted that she has accepted the criticism and the constant spotlight on her career has become a part of her life.

"Over the years, you get more used to it. You learn to find your corners, your privacy, your way of doing things, your lifestyle. I'm one of those who think there should be external boundaries, a barrier that's quite visible to others and oneself," the Blonde actress stated.

Ana continued, "You can't let the negative side of fame upset you, because then you won't enjoy the beautiful aspects, but it's essential to separate. We're all people and need that privacy, consideration, and space."

During the in-depth interview, she also admitted that the public has unfairly criticised some of her past relationships, which "hurt" her at times.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas relationship timeline: 

This bombshell comment from Ana de Armas comes after she has been romantically linked with the Oscar-winning actor.

The pair shocked the world when they were first spotted together in London on Valentine's Day this year.

Since their cosy date night, the couple has grabbed the attention of netizens due to their rumored romance.

Despite the ongoing speculations, neither Ana de Armas nor Tom Cruise has confirmed these dating reports.    

