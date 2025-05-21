Prince William touches down in Scotland to support meaningful initiative  

Prince William shared an exclusive glimpse from his recent trip to Scotland as he returned to the country for a key royal engagement.
The Prince of Wales turned to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 21st, to release a sneak peek into his exciting new travel journey.
In the viral footage, the future king was seen stepping down the stairs while carrying his backpack as he headed towards his Scottish flight.
He also included the location of the Edinburgh Airport.
In another slide, William dropped an official YouTube link to a video posted by The Royal Foundation, highlighting a new chapter of the charity organization for the beloved community centre.
The father-of-two wrote a heartwarming caption that read, "Great to be back in Scotland and shining a light on The Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme."
People reported that during this tour, King Charles' eldest son will highlight the Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme.
He has also visited Leith Community Centre, on the eastern edge of Edinburgh, to see how street soccer is helping to transform the lives of the students and kids.
The father-of-three, who is a die-hard fan of soccer, showed off his soccer skills during his esteemed visit to Edinburgh’s Community Centre.
Prince William and Kate Middleton to reunite in Scotland?
It is expected that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be reunited in Scotland on May 22nd, 2025.