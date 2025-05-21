Sports

Rory McIlroy 'excited' for DP World India Championship debut in New Delhi

Masters champion Rory McIlroy cannot wait to play in front of Indian golf fans

Rory McIlroy is all set to make a debut in India with the DP India Championship.

According to BBC, Masters champion McIlroy is excited to be in the field of a new event in New Delhi, India, later this year.

The five-time major winner will play the DP World India Championship, scheduled to be held at the Delhi Golf Club from 16 to 19 October.

Rory McIlroy ‘proud’ to play at DP World India Championship

Northern Irish professional golfer, while confirming his visit to India, shared his excitement to visit the country that he “always wanted to explore.”

He said, “I'm excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I've always wanted to explore. I'm proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship.”

“I've always enjoyed playing a global schedule, and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can't wait to play in front of Indian golf fans,” the 36-year-old added.

The world number two not only confirmed his participation at the tournament in India but also revealed that he is returning to the Australian Open for the first time in 11 years in December.

The winner of the 2013 Australian Open will be seen in action in the field at the Royal Melbourne from 4 to 7 December.

Notably, after a disappointing tied-47th finish at last week's US PGA Championship, McIlroy will return to action at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio on 29 May, 2025.

