Prince William makes candid revelation about Prince Louis in Edinburgh

The Prince of Wales, Prince William shared about the indecisive nature of his youngest son Prince Louis

  • May 22, 2025
Prince William has opened up on Prince Louis' conflicted feelings about family's passion.

The Prince of Wales, along with his eldest son Prince George are avid followers of the football club Aston Villa.

While attending Edinburgh YMCA's Youth Forum, the prince spoke to young guests including Erin, who gifted him a homemade Aston Villa poster.

William asked the nine-year-old girl which football club she backs, to which Erin replied that she's undecided between two teams.

The sweet conversation prompted William to reveal that his youngest is also in the same position.

Talking about the mischievous Louis, the father-of-three noted, "My youngest at the moment says he supports five different football teams."

Louis, at the age of seven, is confused about his favourite team as his dad and George support the same team and were recently seen passionately cheering for their beloved Aston in their Champions League campaign.

The father-son duo faced a heartbreak after Villa were knocked out of the competition by French's Paris Saint-Germain.

Prince William and the football passion

William, being the game's enthusiast supporter, also serves as patron of the English Football Association.

He took the role, which was previously held by his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II last summer, after serving as FA president for 18 years.

Last week, Prince William presented Crystal Palace with the FA Cup trophy after their unexpected win against Manchester City.

