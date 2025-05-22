Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passes away at 65

Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, died at the age of 65.
According to CNBC, the franchise on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, announced the death of the longtime owner and one of the most recognisable figures of the National Football League (NFL).
Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said in a statement, “We are devastated to announce our beloved owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep (on Tuesday).”
“Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family, were unsurpassed. Simply put, he wanted to make the world a better place, and that philosophy never wavered,” he added.
Irsay’s longtime right-hand man and the team's chief operating officer further expressed that he will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organisation, and fans everywhere.
Irsay took over the control of the American football team after the death of his father, Robert Irsay, in 1997 and led the team to one of the greatest eras in Colts history.
Over the 38 years under his involvement with the franchise from 1984 through 2024, the Colts went 316-294-1 in the regular season and 13-16 in the playoffs.
NFL Mourns the loss of Irsay
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend Irsay in a statement.
He stated, “We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay’s passing today. Jim was a friend and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League.”
“Starting as a teenager as a Colts’ ballboy, he learnt every position in the organisation before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim’s Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium,” he continued.
Irsay led the team to the most successful period, including drafting quarterback Peyton Manning in 1998. This move brought the team eight division titles and a Super Bowl XLI win.