Lizzo shares uplifting message after emotional night

Lizzo offered a heartfelt message of resilience just hours after revealing she had been "bawling in bed.”
Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, the Grammys winner shared with her nearly 12 million Instagram followers that she doesn’t always have everything together.
In a shared post, Lizzo sat, smiling as she showed off a black and white “God’s sexiest soldier” T-shirt.
“My crashouts about the world are valid. And so are yours,” her caption began.
“Today I was bawling in bed… I cancelled my workout… I was driving around sobbing because some days I just can’t take it. This shit ain’t easy for anybody,” the Water Me singer confessed.
She added, “I have grace for everyone who feels like they’re going insane… for everyone who feels like nothing is good enough… for everyone who feels like they failed… I FEEL YOU.”
Lizzo concluded her post with a heartfelt reminder: “But I’m still here, and so are you.”
Soon after she dropped a post, the fans swamped to the comment section to share the appreciative words.
One person commented, ““If I ever bump into Lizzo, You’re getting the biggest hug.”
Another said, “Your honestly helps so many who are feeling the same way. Thank you.”
Lizzo Weight Loss Journey:
Lizzo has publicly documented her weight loss journey, revealing that she's lost 10.5 points in BMI and 16% of her body fat.
She embarked on this journey in 2023 and has focused on a healthy diet and calorie deficit plan.