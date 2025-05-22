Entertainment

Miley Cyrus reveals Harrison Ford's warning about upcoming tour plans

Miley Cyrus spills exciting beans about her unorthodox tour plans

Miley Cyrus has revealed Harrison Ford’s warning regarding her upcoming concert plans.

The Flowers hitmaker shared that she almost started an extremely unorthodox tour before actor Harrison Ford gave her a valuable advised.

During a chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Miley shared, “I wanted to have that experience [bringing community back] for my fans, so that’s why I really wanted to have something where you don’t just, like, lay in your bed and say, ‘We’re gonna put that Miley thing on, I’m gonna kind of pay attention.’”

The Grammy winner, who hasn’t been on tour for over a decade, talked about her tour plans with Harrison at a 2024 Disney Legend event held in her honour.

He told the pop icon at that time, “He goes, ‘You gonna bring a crew?’ He’s like, ‘Looks expensive.’ And I came back to the trailer, I was like, ‘Guys, we’re not performing in the forest anymore, Harrison Ford made a lot of sense.’”

Miley continued, “That’s why I want to create this film, the film is my way of touring. That’s why I’m putting it into theatres because it’s something you can watch night after night after night and you get to discover, and you get a feel like you’re a part of a performance, but I don’t have to tax myself in that way.”

Miley Cyrus new album Something Beautiful release date:

Miley Cyrus' ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, will release on May 30.

The new album will feature 13 songs.

