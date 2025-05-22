Novak Djokovic ‘focused’ after first clay win of 2025 season in Geneva

Novak Djokovic finally won his first clay match of the 2025 season at the ATP 250 event in Geneva.
According to Tennisworld, the Serb on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, beat Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the ATP tournament to earn a 6-2, 6-3 triumph after just an hour and 17 minutes.
It was the 24-time Grand Slam winner’s first victory on clay following early setbacks in Monte Carlo and Madrid, which came at the right time ahead of the French Open.
Djokovic feels ‘great’ after first clay win
After winning the match, the 38-year-old expressed, “My first win on clay this season. It's great to break the ice in a way. Clay is a very demanding surface – it's very tricky to play on it in comparison to the other surfaces. You always have to expect to play an extra shot.”
“The attitude is a bit higher here in Geneva, and it helps if you have a good serve. That was my strongest shot today. My first-serve percentage was high, and I had many free points with my initial shot when I was in trouble,” he added.
Djokovic was pleased to play “the best tennis” at the time when needed and was satisfied with the fact that he remained “focused and pleased with the level I produced,” which he hopes to repeat in the upcoming matches.
Novak Djokovic receives honest advice for coach after Andy Murray
Right ahead of the Grand Slam event, Djokovic has parted ways with the coach Andy Murray, which has sparked speculations about his future.
Former world No. 2 Alex Corretja gave his brutally honest opinion on his situation as he extended a wise suggestion for him.
Corretja told TNT Sports, “It's not a matter of Andy Murray or bringing in Andre Agassi or Pete Sampras or Rafa Nadal or Roger Federer. It's about Novak Djokovic's feelings.”
"That's why I think he needs to keep on going, searching inside again and see what he feels he can still achieve. I think it's a major season for Novak. If he doesn't win a huge event or one of the big events, I'm not so sure he will ever get back the motivation," he added.
Notably, Djokovic, in his efforts to win his 100th ATP title, will face Italian tennis player Matteo Arnaldi in the Geneva Open quarter-finals on Thursday, May 22, 2025.