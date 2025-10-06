Home / Sports

Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps

Defending champion Jannik Sinner retires with severe cramp against Tallon Griekspoor

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps
Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps

Jannik Sinner was forced to retire at the Rolex Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps.

On Sunday, October 5, the Italian plater’s title defence came to an end during the deciding set of his third-round clash with Tallon Griekspoor.

Griekspoor was leading Sinner 6-7(3), 7-5, 3-2 when the world No. 2 retired due to severe cramp in the sweltering Shanghai heat.

Sinner was visibly struggling with cramp in his right thigh, which seemed to worsen in the second set.

He tried to find some relief by applying ice towels to his neck during the break before the third set.

However, he retired as he could not bear any more pain.

As a result, Tallon won and became the Dutchman to reach the fourth round in Shanghai tournament history.

In the post-game interview, he said, “This is definitely not the way you want to win. Brutal conditions here in Shanghai all week already. I thought we were a little bit lucky to play in the evening without sun, but two hours and 36 minutes on the clock, middle of the third set… I’m sorry for him, I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Tallon added, “The first set was high quality from both, very dominant in the service games. I thought he played an unbelievable tie-break: He hit a couple of lines, served really well. I got a bit lucky at 3-4 in the second, where I saved 0/40."

Tallon Griekspoor is set to play against Valentin Vacherot next in China.

You Might Like:

McLaren boss to take action after Oscar Piastri, Lando drama at Singapore GP

McLaren boss to take action after Oscar Piastri, Lando drama at Singapore GP
Oscar Piastri blashes Lando Norris for ‘crashing’ into him and doing a ‘pretty shit job’ at Singapore Grand Prix

Roger Federer names his five all-time greatest tennis players

Roger Federer names his five all-time greatest tennis players
Roger Federer was one of the top players in men's tennis history

Novak Djokovic battles sweltering heat to reach Shanghai Masters fourth round

Novak Djokovic battles sweltering heat to reach Shanghai Masters fourth round
Novak Djokovic described the conditions at the Shanghai Masters as 'brutal'

Amanda Anisimova wins China Open title in thrilling victory

Amanda Anisimova wins China Open title in thrilling victory
Amanda Anisimova claimed the second WTA 1000 title of her career after winning the China Open

Novak Djokovic set to retire? Major update shocks fans

Novak Djokovic set to retire? Major update shocks fans
Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis player in history

Mark Sanchez arrested after Indianapolis altercation and stabbing incident

Mark Sanchez arrested after Indianapolis altercation and stabbing incident
Tragic incident with Mark Sanchez occurred at nearly 12:30 a.m. near the Indiana Statehouse, where argument heightened into fight

Kyren Lacy's family demands justice after bombshell video proves his innocence

Kyren Lacy's family demands justice after bombshell video proves his innocence
Former LSU star Kyren Lacy dies at 24 in an apparent suicide amid felony charges

Rafael Nadal becomes first sportsman to receive honorary doctorate from USAL

Rafael Nadal becomes first sportsman to receive honorary doctorate from USAL
Nadal thanks the University of Salamanca, Spain's oldest university, for 'immense honour'

Alex de Minaur reaches new career milestone with Shanghai Masters victory

Alex de Minaur reaches new career milestone with Shanghai Masters victory
The Shanghai Masters is an annual tennis tournament for male professional players held in Shanghai, China

Angel Reese opens up about her acting experience with Idris Elba

Angel Reese opens up about her acting experience with Idris Elba
WNBA star Angel Reese shares the screen with Idris Elba in the upcoming film 'House of Dynamite'

Cristiano Ronaldo fan Speed forced to say 'Messi is better' by Tom Brady

Cristiano Ronaldo fan Speed forced to say 'Messi is better' by Tom Brady
YouTuber IShowSpeed is a huge fan of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

Taylor Swift gives surprising shoutout to Real Madrid in new album

Taylor Swift gives surprising shoutout to Real Madrid in new album
Taylor swift gave a shoutout to one of the most famous football clubs in a track from her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'