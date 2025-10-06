Home / Sports

Lewis Hamilton shares emotional statement after Singapore GP setback

The British driver's former teammate, George Russel, took the pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix

  By Hania Jamil
Lewis Hamilton had a less than ideal Singapore weekend, as he finished eighth in the Grand Prix and faced a penalty for track limits.

Following the tough weekend, the British driver turned to his Instagram account on Monday, October 6, to reflect on his recent struggles and the love he has received over the difficult period.

Hamilton, who went into the racing weekend just days after losing his beloved dog Roscoe, put his feelings in words in a vulnerable post, while also showing a resilient front, as he promised to bring back the Ferrari charm.

The 40-year-old penned, "The support and love I have felt since losing Roscoe has been a powerful reminder that, even when things sometimes seem dark, there is so much good in the world. You just have to look for it."


He added that the support helped him look at the positive side at the tracks as well, sharing that despite what the media says, he has remained focused on how Ferrari acts when "things go wrong. How we get back up, and we go again."

Reflecting on the Sunday incident, when a brake issue forced him to slow down, Hamilton wrote, "Yesterday was the perfect example. We got the strategy right, but the brake issue set us back just when momentum was building. So now we get back in the factory, learn from this last race, and plan for the next one."

"I’m really proud of this team and want to help deliver the results they and the tifosi deserve. I see the progress we are making, and the hard work that goes into every race, but this is Ferrari. Progress alone is not enough. To achieve greatness we need to go further, be better. There is so much we can achieve together, and if we can build on our successes, and change the things we need to, I fully believe we will get there," he noted.

The emotional and heartfelt post was concluded with a strong message, as he penned, "Forza Ferrari", highlighting his trust in the team.

