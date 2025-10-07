Home / Sports

Travis Kelce breaks record for most all-purpose yards in Chiefs vs Jaguars

Travis Kelce delivers a record-breaking performance for the Chiefs after Taylor Swift's album drop

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Travis Kelce has delivered a record-breaking performance for the Kansas Chiefs after fiancé Taylor Swift’s new album release.

According to Daily Mail, Kelce, during the Chiefs’ Monday, October 6, win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, made history as he became the team’s all-time leader in total yards.

Just as the Monday Night Football clash between the Chiefs and Jaguars began, the American football tight end caught two passes for 15 yards, bringing his career total to 12,357 yards, including rushing, receiving, and returns.

After recording two catches against the Jaguars, Kelce, who turned 36 on the weekend, broke Dante Hall's previous record of 12,356.

Kelce now holds many records for the Kansas City Chiefs, including receiving touchdowns (77), receiving yards (12,151), playoff receiving touchdowns (20), playoff receptions (178) and playoff receiving yards (2,039).

After making history, he scored his career’s 79th touchdown in the first half after catching a 2-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes despite an initial pass interference call.

Although officials cancelled the penalty later, fans on social media disagreed with the call.

A user wrote on X, “Mahomes is crying to the refs to pick up the flag, and they do. Don’t ever tell me he isn’t the golden boy of the NFL ever again.”

“And the refs pick up the flag against KC again. What a joke,” another added.

A fan penned, “With another bs call by the refs! You all can’t win without them! Eagles have shown y'all that twice now! When y’all are getting all that questionable pass interference at the most convenient times, y’all are pretty good.”

However, the Chiefs claimed a thrilling 31-28 victory over the Jaguars at the EverBank Stadium.

