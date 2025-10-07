Home / Sports

Cam Newton, Ashley Nicole Moss open up about '106 & Sports' ahead of premiere

  By Bushra Saleem
Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss have opened up about their experience and expectations from 106 & Sports ahead of the premiere.

Ahead of the BET’s new sports-centred series 106 & Sports premiere later this month, the hosts Cam and Ashley made an appearance at CBS Mornings, where they talked about the highly anticipated show that will blend sports news with discussions on pop culture, music, and fashion.

Talking about the show, the former NFL MVP said, “Being in a live audience, obviously you know it's different energy, so for me, being able to show that dynamic from a former player to what you have become, you know you can kind of get pigeonholed into what they want you to be.”

“But you know, having the help of my good friend Ashley here, we plan on attacking it in a very young, vibrant way so that it gives people what they want to see,” he continued.

The new show 106 & Sports is inspired by the classic music show of the network, 106 & Park.

Furthermore, when Ashley was talking about her chemistry, the Laces Out host said that they just “clicked” in during the screen test.

The Certified Buckets host told the hosts, “So, when they were doing screen tests for this, I was in the middle of NBA playoffs, which is a very hectic time. I could not get to LA to do a screen test. Cam and I did it virtually, and we just clicked, and then that just continued. The chemistry was very natural, and I think that’s something that stood out from the beginning. And we have been able to just kind of build upon that.”

BET’s first-ever sports countdown series, 106 & Sports, is all set to premiere on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

