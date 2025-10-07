Home / Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
Emma Raducanu retires ill against Ann Li in Wuhan Open first round

Emma Raducanu has retired ill in the Wuhan Open’s first-round clash against Ann Li.

According to Sky Sports, the visibly dizzy British No. 1 was 6-1 4-1 down to Li when she decided to pull out after a medical timeout in which a medical attendant took her blood pressure and temperature.

The one-time Grand Slam winner seemed drained, weak and low on energy as she battled with the heat and humid conditions.

Li, after the 22-year-old opponent’s retirement, said, “First, I want to wish Emma a fast recovery. I’m not sure, but it looked like she wasn’t feeling good. We had a tough match last time we played, so I knew it was going to be tough, but hopefully she feels better, but I’m happy with my performance, I was able to stay pretty solid the entire match.”

Karolina Muchova was another player who struggled with the humidity and hot weather conditions but still managed to pull off a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Marta Kostyuk.

The Czech tennis player after the victory expressed, “It’s my first time in Wuhan, it’s so hot, guys! Oh my god. I don’t remember the last time I played in this weather, honestly. Turning point? Honestly, I didn’t know if I would finish the match, I was just trying to take as much time in between the points as I could.”

Emma was another tennis player who has retired or withdrawn from the tournament in recent weeks after the six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek criticised the “overwhelming” and “crazy” schedule.

Furthermore, Li will next face Russian opponent Ekaterina Alexandrova in the next round of the Wuhan Open.

