Selena Gomez flaunts dreamy romance with Benny Blanco in swoon-worthy snap

Selena Gomez never shies away from flaunting her dreamy romance with Benny Blanco!
On Wednesday night, May 21, the 32-year-old American actress and singer took to her Instagram Story to share a swoon-worthy couple photo with her 37-year-old record producer fiancé.
In the dreamy picture, the lovebirds captivated by striking an intimate pose for the camera, with Benny planting a gentle kiss on Selena’s forehead while holding her romantically by the arms.
Meanwhile, the Sunset Blvd hitmaker looked beautiful as she kept her gaze low, shyly receiving the kiss while holding a mug.
The snap, which was seemingly captured at night, featured a mesmerizing deep blue sky in the backdrop, adding an ethereal vibe.
For the dreamy photograph, the duo rocked their silk night suits.
Selena Gomez looked cute in a simple peach-colored, full-sleeved nightwear, while Benny Blanco wore a lavender-colored embroidered night suit with half sleeves.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco:
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomes began dating in June 2023. The couple formally announced their engagement on December 11, 2024, in a heartfelt social media post.
To celebrate their romance and relationship through music, the duo released their joint-album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, 2025.
The album, that comprises of 14 tracks, features collaborations with various notable artists, including Gracie Abrams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, and The Marias.