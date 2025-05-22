Entertainment

Selena Gomez flaunts dreamy romance with Benny Blanco in swoon-worthy snap

The ‘Emlia Pérez’ starlet posts swoon-worthy photo with fiancé Benny Blanco in new social media update

Selena Gomez flaunts dreamy romance with Benny Blanco in swoon-worthy snap
Selena Gomez flaunts dreamy romance with Benny Blanco in swoon-worthy snap

Selena Gomez never shies away from flaunting her dreamy romance with Benny Blanco!

On Wednesday night, May 21, the 32-year-old American actress and singer took to her Instagram Story to share a swoon-worthy couple photo with her 37-year-old record producer fiancé.

In the dreamy picture, the lovebirds captivated by striking an intimate pose for the camera, with Benny planting a gentle kiss on Selena’s forehead while holding her romantically by the arms.

Meanwhile, the Sunset Blvd hitmaker looked beautiful as she kept her gaze low, shyly receiving the kiss while holding a mug.

The snap, which was seemingly captured at night, featured a mesmerizing deep blue sky in the backdrop, adding an ethereal vibe.

For the dreamy photograph, the duo rocked their silk night suits.

Selena Gomez looked cute in a simple peach-colored, full-sleeved nightwear, while Benny Blanco wore a lavender-colored embroidered night suit with half sleeves.

P.C. Instagram/selenagomez
P.C. Instagram/selenagomez


Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco:

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomes began dating in June 2023. The couple formally announced their engagement on December 11, 2024, in a heartfelt social media post.

To celebrate their romance and relationship through music, the duo released their joint-album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, 2025.

The album, that comprises of 14 tracks, features collaborations with various notable artists, including Gracie Abrams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, and The Marias.

Brooklyn Beckham gets love-filled shoutout from Nicola Peltz amid family rift
Brooklyn Beckham gets love-filled shoutout from Nicola Peltz amid family rift
Nicola Peltz shared the post amid the ongoing tensions between Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham
Scarlett Johansson stuns Cannes with directorial debut docused on empathy
Scarlett Johansson stuns Cannes with directorial debut docused on empathy
'Eleanor the Great' is competing in the second-tier Un Certain Regard category at Cannes
Paul Mescal addresses ‘Brokeback Mountain’ and his new film comparison
Paul Mescal addresses ‘Brokeback Mountain’ and his new film comparison
Paul Mescal's new film 'The History of Sound' was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce sizzles Miami with shirtless look: SEE
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce sizzles Miami with shirtless look: SEE
The Eras Tour hitmaker’s beau Travis Kelce stepped out shirtless in Miami after intense training workout
Miley Cyrus reveals Harrison Ford’s warning about upcoming tour plans
Miley Cyrus reveals Harrison Ford’s warning about upcoming tour plans
Miley Cyrus spills exciting beans about her unorthodox tour plans
Kourtney Kardashian gets real about growing up with stepdad Caitlyn Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian gets real about growing up with stepdad Caitlyn Jenner
The Lemme founder joined her sister the Good America founder discussed her role as a stepmother
Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey
Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey
Justin Bieber makes first public appearance after deleting controversial 'Vogue' cover apology
Selena Gomez publicly supports Hailey Bieber after Justin's brutal Vogue remark
Selena Gomez publicly supports Hailey Bieber after Justin's brutal Vogue remark
Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez on and off throughout the early 2010s before marrying Hailey in 2018
Lizzo shares uplifting message after emotional night
Lizzo shares uplifting message after emotional night
The Grammys winner disclosed that she doesn’t always have everything together
Miley Cyrus gives health scare update after ‘traumatic’ battle
Miley Cyrus gives health scare update after ‘traumatic’ battle
Miley Cyrus opens up about tour plans ahead of ‘Something Beautiful’ release
Kim Kardashian graduates from law school after 6 years of hardwork
Kim Kardashian graduates from law school after 6 years of hardwork
The SKIMS founder began an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2018
Taylor Swift gets 'once in a lifetime' chance to settle her past albums feud
Taylor Swift gets 'once in a lifetime' chance to settle her past albums feud
Taylor Swift premiered the first glimpse of 'Reputation' re-recorded version on The Handmaid's Tale' latest episode