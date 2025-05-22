Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham gets love-filled shoutout from Nicola Peltz amid family rift

Nicola Peltz shared the post amid the ongoing tensions between Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham

  Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
Brooklyn Beckham gets love-filled shoutout from Nicola Peltz amid family rift
Brooklyn Beckham gets love-filled shoutout from Nicola Peltz amid family rift

Nicola Peltz penned a heartfelt tribute to husband Brooklyn Beckham as the couple enjoyed a romantic picnic date amid the family feud.

On Wednesday, the Lola actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of stories to show her and her husband of three years’ takeout, picnic date night.

The couple can be seen enjoying their meal from plastic containers as they sat on the grass in their backyard.

In her post, Nicola tagged interior designer Michelle Finkelstein in the pictures, so it appears she joined them too.

“Best kind of night,” Nicola wrote across one of the images.

Brooklyn Beckham gets love-filled shoutout from Nicola Peltz amid family rift

She added, “I love you so much, baby,” across the image of Brooklyn lying on the grass wearing a baseball cap and a T-Shirt bearing the logo of his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

An earlier Instagram Story featured an angel figurine, accompanied by the caption, “Thankful for the angels in my life.”

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn feud with David and Victoria Beckham:

To note, Nicola shared the post amid the ongoing rumored tensions between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

A source told earlier in May that there are "tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family."

The rumors of the family feud ignited after Brooklyn and Nicola, who live in Los Angeles, did not attend David's 50th birthday celebrations in March. 

