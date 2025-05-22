Sports

French Open 2025: Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic eye strong starts in opening round

The French Open tournament is scheduled to take place from May 25 to June 8

  • May 22, 2025
The draw for the 2025 French Open has been revealed featuring top players like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper.

The match-lineup for the French Open was conducted on Thursday, May 22 at Roland Garros.

Sinner will start the tournament by playing against Arthur Rinderknech.

Meanwhile, the defending champion, Alcaraz is preparing for an exciting first-round against Kei Nishikori.

Djokovic, on the other hand is aiming to win his 100th career title and will play against Mackenzie McDonald.

While, a rising star, Draper will begin his tournament by playing against Mattia Bellucci.

Whereas, first round women's matches include Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner from Japan, who will face Spain's 10th-ranked player Paula Badosa.

Emma Raducanu will start her tournament by playing against Wang Xinyu.

Meanwhile, Coco Guaff will play against Olivia Gadecki from Australia.

When is the French Open?

The French Open tournament is scheduled to take place from Sunday, May 25 to June 8.

The final match for women's singles will be held on Saturday, June 7, along with the finals for men's doubles and wheelchair events.

While, the final match for men's singles is scheduled to take place on June 8, followed by women's doubles final.

