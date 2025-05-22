Anthropic Claude 4 AI models offers improved coding and reasoning

Anthropic has rolled out the latest generations of hybrid-reasoning artificial intelligence (AI)-powered models, including Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4.
Both the models are optimised for coding tasks and solving complex issues.
Claude Opus 4
The recently launched Claude Opus 4 is said to be the most robust AI model to date, which is able to work continuously on long-running tasks for “several hours.”
The company described its latest flagship as the “best coding model in the world,” as the model surpassed leading AI models, including Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro, OpenAI’s o3 reasoning, and GPT-4.1 in coding.
Claude Sonnet 4
Claude Sonnet 4 is a reasonable and efficiency-focused model, which replaces the 3.7 Sonnet model released in February.
Anthropic states that Sonnet 4 provides “superior coding and reasoning” offering accurate responses.
A recently launched feature for both Claude 4 models is “thinking summaries,” which condenses the chatbots’ reasoning process into easily understandable insights.
Availability
Anthropic's latest flagship models, including Claude Opus 4 and Sonnet 4 are currently accessible on the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and more.
Notably, both models are included in paid Claude plans alongside the extended thinking beta feature. However, Claude Sonnet 4 is only available for free users.