Sci-Tech

Anthropic Claude 4 AI models offers improved coding and reasoning

Claude Opus 4 and Sonnet 4 are currently accessible on the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and more

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
Anthropic Claude 4 AI models offers improved coding and reasoning
Anthropic Claude 4 AI models offers improved coding and reasoning

Anthropic has rolled out the latest generations of hybrid-reasoning artificial intelligence (AI)-powered models, including Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4.

Both the models are optimised for coding tasks and solving complex issues.

Claude Opus 4

The recently launched Claude Opus 4 is said to be the most robust AI model to date, which is able to work continuously on long-running tasks for “several hours.”

The company described its latest flagship as the “best coding model in the world,” as the model surpassed leading AI models, including Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro, OpenAI’s o3 reasoning, and GPT-4.1 in coding.

Claude Sonnet 4

Claude Sonnet 4 is a reasonable and efficiency-focused model, which replaces the 3.7 Sonnet model released in February.

Anthropic states that Sonnet 4 provides “superior coding and reasoning” offering accurate responses.

A recently launched feature for both Claude 4 models is “thinking summaries,” which condenses the chatbots’ reasoning process into easily understandable insights. 

Availability

Anthropic's latest flagship models, including Claude Opus 4 and Sonnet 4 are currently accessible on the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and more.

Notably, both models are included in paid Claude plans alongside the extended thinking beta feature. However, Claude Sonnet 4 is only available for free users.

Google launches 'Veo 3' to let users incorporate audio: Details inside
Google launches 'Veo 3' to let users incorporate audio: Details inside
'Veo 3' excels from text and image prompting to real-world physics and accurate lip-syncing
OpenAI acquires iPhone designer's AI hardware startup 'io'
OpenAI acquires iPhone designer's AI hardware startup 'io'
The acquisition of the AI startup 'io' occurs in an all-stock deal valued at around $6.4 billion
Apple to let developers use its AI models for app creation: Report
Apple to let developers use its AI models for app creation: Report
Announcement regarding this will reportedly be made at Apple WWDC 2025 event
Google releases a new tool to detect AI-generated content
Google releases a new tool to detect AI-generated content
New tool will check if content has been made with assistance of Google’s AI tools
Spotify releases a new hub to help fans in tracking upcoming music
Spotify releases a new hub to help fans in tracking upcoming music
With new hub, Spotify users can pre-save upcoming releases, view Countdown Pages which display track lists
Android 16 brings AI-powered weather effects
Android 16 brings AI-powered weather effects
The latest feature is now activated with a switch toggle labelled 'Add 3D motion to this photo'
Amazon introduces short-form AI-powered audio product summaries
Amazon introduces short-form AI-powered audio product summaries
AI-powered audio product summaries are accessible on select products to a few U.S. customers
Google Meet receives real-time speech translation feature
Google Meet receives real-time speech translation feature
Speech translation feature in Google Meet will be available to consumer AI subscribers in beta from Tuesday
TikTok introduces ‘Add to Music App’ for SoundCloud: All you need to know
TikTok introduces ‘Add to Music App’ for SoundCloud: All you need to know
'Add to Music App” feature makes it simpler than ever for TikTok users to transition from discovery to listening
YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside
YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside
Premium Lite doesn't include YouTube Music Premium or features like downloads and background play
Google launches Wear OS 6 with new design, features
Google launches Wear OS 6 with new design, features
In Wear OS 6, compatible apps will receive a new menu for playlists and controls
Google rolls out advanced features for Meet, Docs, Vids
Google rolls out advanced features for Meet, Docs, Vids
Google Vids uses AI to bring Balance Sound feature to fix uneven audio quality with just click