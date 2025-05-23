King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie to significant new role in Royal Family

Princess Eugenie has been quietly enlisted by King Charles III for a significant new royal role, marking a notable shift in her public duties.
The Princess of York has teamed up with The King's Foundation's new 35 under 35 network as a mentor.
Speaking about her new role, Princess Eugenie said: "I'm delighted to be working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas the King is passionate about.”
She added, "Given I recently celebrated my 35th birthday, it's fitting to take part in the charity's 35th anniversary celebrations and share my passion for art with the 35 under 35!"
Princess Eugenie’s new role:
Eugenie’s new role will help to bring together exceptional young people working across sustainability, traditional crafts and the arts as part of the charity's 35th anniversary celebrations.
The organization is committed to advancing King Charles's vision for a better world.
Through its various hubs across the UK and abroad, The King's Foundation empowers communities with education and regeneration initiatives.
Princess Eugenie is set to join in her mentoring role by an impressive group of individuals.
She will join the heads with designer Dr Samuel Ross MBE, artist and influencer Sophie Tea Art, and historian and content creator Alice Loxton.
They all will be on a mission to guide the network of young people who have been chosen for their remarkable contributions in areas that The King is passionate about.
This year’s 35th anniversary celebrations prominently feature the charity’s mentorship programme.