Blake Lively's team lauds Taylor Swift for making Justin drop subpoena

Blake Lively celebrates major win against Justin Baldoni amid legal battle

  May 23, 2025
Blake Lively’s team applauded Taylor Swift for playing a vital role in making Justin Baldoni drop subpoena.

The Grammy winner was mention in the In Ends with Us legal case this year and Justin‘s lawyer served her with a subpoena to come as a witness during the trial, a move that was turned down by Taylor’s spokesperson.

On Thursday, May 22, tabloids reported that the American director has “withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm.”

Blake’s spokesperson told Just Jared, “We are pleased that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties have withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm. We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

The spokesperson added, “The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one. Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day.”

Taylor Swift’s role in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit:

In 2024, Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Later on, the American director dragged the Love Story hitmaker in the lawsuit by claiming she and Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds, pressured him into changing the script.

