AI avatars replace tech CEOs in key online meetings

Tech firm CEOs have taken the utilisation of AI in their daily life to next level.
Several chairpersons are sending their avatars to address quarterly earnings calls instead of attending themselves.
Earlier this week, Klarna CEO and co-founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski's AI avatar appeared in an 83-second video about the Q1 2025 report.
Following him, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan used his own avatar to make some initial comments on a quarterly meeting.
Yuan deployed his custom avatar through Zoom Clips, the company's un-synchronised video creating tool.
"I am proud to be among the first CEOs to use an avatar in an earnings call," Yuan's AI-version noted.
The 55-year-old engineer added, "It is just one example of how Zoom is pushing boundaries of communication and collaboration."
Addressing the security concerns surrounding tech, Yuan shared, "We take AI-generated content seriously and have built in strong safeguards to prevent misuse, protect user identity, and ensure avatars are used responsibly."
Surprising increase of AI-avatar in work forces
Eric Yuan has been known for advocating the use of avatars in meetings and previously made the comment about the company aiming to create digital twins of users.
Along with that, the CEO of AI-powered transcription service Otter is reportedly training his own avatar to share the workload.
Zoom has also announced that it is making custom avatar add-on feature available to all users this week.