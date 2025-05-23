Sci-Tech

AI avatars replace tech CEOs in key online meetings

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Klarna and Zoom are using their AI avatars to represent them in earning calls

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
AI avatars replace tech CEOs in key online meetings
AI avatars replace tech CEOs in key online meetings

Tech firm CEOs have taken the utilisation of AI in their daily life to next level.

Several chairpersons are sending their avatars to address quarterly earnings calls instead of attending themselves.

Earlier this week,  Klarna CEO and co-founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski's AI avatar appeared in an 83-second video about the Q1 2025 report.

Following him, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan used his own avatar to make some initial comments on a quarterly meeting.

Yuan deployed his custom avatar through Zoom Clips, the company's un-synchronised video creating tool.

"I am proud to be among the first CEOs to use an avatar in an earnings call," Yuan's AI-version noted.

The 55-year-old engineer added, "It is just one example of how Zoom is pushing boundaries of communication and collaboration."

Addressing the security concerns surrounding tech, Yuan shared, "We take AI-generated content seriously and have built in strong safeguards to prevent misuse, protect user identity, and ensure avatars are used responsibly."

Surprising increase of AI-avatar in work forces

Eric Yuan has been known for advocating the use of avatars in meetings and previously made the comment about the company aiming to create digital twins of users.

Along with that, the CEO of AI-powered transcription service Otter is reportedly training his own avatar to share the workload.

Zoom has also announced that it is making custom avatar add-on feature available to all users this week.

Gemini AI now provides smarter Gmail replies using Google Drive
Gemini AI now provides smarter Gmail replies using Google Drive
Gmail’s Gemini AI update enables users to save time writing precise replies without browsing through document threads
Anthropic Claude 4 AI models offers improved coding and reasoning
Anthropic Claude 4 AI models offers improved coding and reasoning
Claude Opus 4 and Sonnet 4 are currently accessible on the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and more
Google launches 'Veo 3' to let users incorporate audio: Details inside
Google launches 'Veo 3' to let users incorporate audio: Details inside
'Veo 3' excels from text and image prompting to real-world physics and accurate lip-syncing
OpenAI acquires iPhone designer's AI hardware startup 'io'
OpenAI acquires iPhone designer's AI hardware startup 'io'
The acquisition of the AI startup 'io' occurs in an all-stock deal valued at around $6.4 billion
Apple to let developers use its AI models for app creation: Report
Apple to let developers use its AI models for app creation: Report
Announcement regarding this will reportedly be made at Apple WWDC 2025 event
Google releases a new tool to detect AI-generated content
Google releases a new tool to detect AI-generated content
New tool will check if content has been made with assistance of Google’s AI tools
Spotify releases a new hub to help fans in tracking upcoming music
Spotify releases a new hub to help fans in tracking upcoming music
With new hub, Spotify users can pre-save upcoming releases, view Countdown Pages which display track lists
Android 16 brings AI-powered weather effects
Android 16 brings AI-powered weather effects
The latest feature is now activated with a switch toggle labelled 'Add 3D motion to this photo'
Amazon introduces short-form AI-powered audio product summaries
Amazon introduces short-form AI-powered audio product summaries
AI-powered audio product summaries are accessible on select products to a few U.S. customers
Google Meet receives real-time speech translation feature
Google Meet receives real-time speech translation feature
Speech translation feature in Google Meet will be available to consumer AI subscribers in beta from Tuesday
TikTok introduces ‘Add to Music App’ for SoundCloud: All you need to know
TikTok introduces ‘Add to Music App’ for SoundCloud: All you need to know
'Add to Music App” feature makes it simpler than ever for TikTok users to transition from discovery to listening
YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside
YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside
Premium Lite doesn't include YouTube Music Premium or features like downloads and background play