OpenAI plans to use Google Cloud to meet computational needs: Report

OpenAI is reportedly gearing up to use Google Cloud's services to improve its computational needs.
Several reports suggested that discussions are underway regarding the collaboration between OpenAI and Google both for several months.
With this significant move, the San Francisco-based AI company is likely to transition some of the server needs for ChatGPT and Sora to Google.
Google Cloud expected to carry OpenAI's compute burden
OpenAI has reportedly reached an agreement to use the Alphabet-owned firm’s Cloud servers to power ChatGPT's computational needs, as reported by Reuters.
However, further details regarding the deal are still under wraps, although the two leading AI firms are reportedly in talks about the collaboration for a few months before finalising it in May.
Both companies have been launching large language models (LLMs), expanding the use case of their chatbots, and browsing the latest ways to reach users (while Google is incorporating Gemini into all of its products, OpenAI is currently exploring collaborations with OEMs).
Despite the intense competition, however, OpenAI cannot ignore its need to raise computing capacity. Following the launch of the image generation feature powered by GPT-4o, Altman posted that the company's GPUs were “melting.”
Separately, ChatGPT servers were down and suffered a widespread outage for several hours on Tuesday, affecting thousands of users.