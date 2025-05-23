Entertainment

Taylor Swift unhappy over Blake Lively drama involving Justin Baldoni

'Lover' songstress was initially name-dropped in Justin Baldoni’s bombshell $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively

Taylor Swift is said to be rethinking her once-close friendship with Blake Lively after reportedly being unwillingly pulled into the escalating legal drama involving Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

As per Page Six, a source shared, “Right now, if Taylor had one wish it would be that she never met Blake.

The innsider added, “Although there have been good times during their relationship, the issues now concerning the Baldoni case have outweighed them.”

According to an insider, they claimed, “When Taylor looks back at their friendship, she realizes it wasn’t worth all the stress Blake put her through. She can now see all the red flags that should have been a warning to her.”

The source mentioned, “Taylor’s relieved the relationship is over. She put up with Blake’s antics for too long because she’s a loyal friend. It took the ‘It Ends With Us’ drama to finally get her to pull the trigger on it.”

Lively “always wanted to be the leader of the pack,” and Swift interrupted to “tone Blake down.”

“Taylor and Travis are disgusted with Blake and Ryan and how they tried to use Taylor in their fight against Justin Baldoni,” the insider claimed, adding, “They’re vowing their break from the acting couple is permanent.”

Taylor Swift name dropped in Blake Lively’s legal feud:

To note, this update came after the Lover songstress, 35, was initially name-dropped in Baldoni’s bombshell $400 million lawsuit against Lively, 37, and Reynolds, 48, which was filed in January.

