Royal

Earl Spencer’s twin daughters lose coveted role as replacements announced

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were notably lost a big role

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Earl Spencer’s twin daughters lose coveted role as replacements announced
Earl Spencer’s twin daughters lose coveted role as replacements announced

Earl Charles Spencer’s twin daughters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, have reportedly lost a high-profile brand partnership.

As per GB News, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were notably absent from this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

Their withdrawal comes after fulfilling a two-year contract with Boodles, the brand behind the Raindance Garden sponsorship.

"The Spencer sisters' two-year contract has now come to an end," confirmed Boodles' managing director, James Amos.

The twins initially expressed that they were "overjoyed" when appointed to the "highly lucrative roles" in 2023.

Amos highlighted that Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer remain "great friends of the brand", adding: "We thoroughly enjoyed having them as our ambassadors."

Lady Amelia Windsor, granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, has assumed the role of brand ambassador for the jeweller at the prestigious event.

King Charles’ Chelsea flower show was additionally attended by the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, neighbours of the Prince and Princess of Wales in Norfolk, as well as celebrity David Beckham.

Lady Amelia Windsor made headlines for some time, she once been described as the "most beautiful royal" by Tatler magazine.

Her esteemed aura was "unmissable" in Boodles' Raindance Garden at this year's show.

King Charles Chelsea Flower show:

To note, the 2025 show saw a big royal turnout, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, highlighting Chelsea's importance on the UK’s social calendar.

David Beckham follows in footsteps of William, Kate for TIME100 honour
David Beckham follows in footsteps of William, Kate for TIME100 honour
David Beckham named among Time magazine's 100 most influential philanthropists alongside Prince William, Princess Kate
Prince William makes big announcement after taking new honor in U.S.
Prince William makes big announcement after taking new honor in U.S.
Prince William received a new honor in the Unites States with along with wife, Kate Middleton, earlier this week
Princess Eugenie gives first statement after taking big role from King Charles
Princess Eugenie gives first statement after taking big role from King Charles
King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie on huge role to promote The King’s Foundation
Prince William launches new series on 'most dangerous job in world'
Prince William launches new series on 'most dangerous job in world'
Prince William takes on hosting duties for a six-part wildlife docuseries, inspired by Sir David Attenborough
Prince William gives cheeky response to fan calling Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’
Prince William gives cheeky response to fan calling Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’
Kate Middleton received immense praises as she took centre stage at HMS Glasgow ship naming ceremony
King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie to significant new role in Royal Family
King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie to significant new role in Royal Family
The Princess of York has joined the big initiative after King Charles new order
Prince William, Kate share exclusive glimpses from HMS Glasgow naming ceremony
Prince William, Kate share exclusive glimpses from HMS Glasgow naming ceremony
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, christened warship HMS Glasgow with whisky smashing tradition
Luxembourg Royals delightfully announce Princess Alexandra’s second pregnancy
Luxembourg Royals delightfully announce Princess Alexandra’s second pregnancy
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is set to welcome her second child with husband Nicolas Bagory
Kate Middleton channels Scottish pride with chic royal wardrobe choice
Kate Middleton channels Scottish pride with chic royal wardrobe choice
The Princess of Wales arrived in Scotland at the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow
Princess Kate christens HMS Glasgow with traditional whisky bottle smash
Princess Kate christens HMS Glasgow with traditional whisky bottle smash
Prince William and Princess Kate make joint-appearance at the historic naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow in Scotland
Princess Kate applauded for bold step amid ongoing turmoil in Royal Family
Princess Kate applauded for bold step amid ongoing turmoil in Royal Family
The Princess of Wales and the Royal Family have been appreciated for their 'show of unity'
Princess Beatrice leaves UK after skipping William, Kate’s Palace party
Princess Beatrice leaves UK after skipping William, Kate’s Palace party
Princess Beatrice attends awards ceremony in US after Princess Eugenie’s statement