Earl Spencer’s twin daughters lose coveted role as replacements announced

Earl Charles Spencer’s twin daughters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, have reportedly lost a high-profile brand partnership.
As per GB News, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were notably absent from this year's Chelsea Flower Show.
Their withdrawal comes after fulfilling a two-year contract with Boodles, the brand behind the Raindance Garden sponsorship.
"The Spencer sisters' two-year contract has now come to an end," confirmed Boodles' managing director, James Amos.
The twins initially expressed that they were "overjoyed" when appointed to the "highly lucrative roles" in 2023.
Amos highlighted that Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer remain "great friends of the brand", adding: "We thoroughly enjoyed having them as our ambassadors."
Lady Amelia Windsor, granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, has assumed the role of brand ambassador for the jeweller at the prestigious event.
King Charles’ Chelsea flower show was additionally attended by the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, neighbours of the Prince and Princess of Wales in Norfolk, as well as celebrity David Beckham.
Lady Amelia Windsor made headlines for some time, she once been described as the "most beautiful royal" by Tatler magazine.
Her esteemed aura was "unmissable" in Boodles' Raindance Garden at this year's show.
King Charles Chelsea Flower show:
To note, the 2025 show saw a big royal turnout, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, highlighting Chelsea's importance on the UK’s social calendar.