King Felipe marks Spain’s momentous occasion at Palace without Queen Letizia

King Felipe has celebrated Spain’s significant achievement without Queen Letizia by his side.
In a new post shared on Thursday, June 12, the Spanish Royal Family shared a carousel of photographs from the Monarch’s latest engagement, which celebrated the country’s milestone 40th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Accession of Spain to the European Communities.
The Royals shared that the King presided over the institutional act commemorating the 40th anniversary of Spain’s entry into the European Economic Community at the Royal Palace of Madrid.
Briefing about the background of the key achievement, the Royals noted, “This milestone marked Spain's entry into the European Economic Community (EEC) on January 1, 1986, and marked the country's integration into the European common market. This has had a significant impact on the Spanish economy, politics, and society over the past four decades.”
At the event, King Felipe also delivered a speech, in which he stated, "Involving young people is not a symbolic gesture, but a democratic necessity; only by participating will they feel that this Europe also belongs to them.”
He added, “Their commitment cannot be born from nostalgia for what was, nor from the inertia of what has already been achieved, but from the profound conviction that the European project deserves to be defended, vindicated, cared for, and renewed.”
Notably, on the milestone occasion, Queen Letizia was nowhere to be seen.
Queen Letizia’s last appearance:
Queen Letizia was last seen in public three days ago when she presided over the closing of the XVII edition of the annual Euros de tu Nómina" call in Madrid, Spain.