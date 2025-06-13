Royal

King Charles quashes bombshell health report with latest move

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles video after bombshell health update


King Charles III has seemingly quashed bombshell health updates with his latest delightful appearance.

Just days after OK magazine's article cited a royal journalist Camilla Tominey who claimed that Charles will die “with” cancer but not “of” cancer, Buckingham Palace released his Majesty's new video.

On Thursday, the 76-year-old monarch hosted The King’s Foundation Awards at St. James Palace on the 35th anniversary of the charitable organisation.

In a delightful video shared on Royal Family's Instagram account, the cancer-stricken King appeared in good spirits as he met with guests including legendary actresses, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet. 

"The King’s Foundation Awards are an annual opportunity to recognise the achievements of the charity’s students, graduates and partners," read the caption alongside the video.

It continued, "This year, The King’s Foundation is celebrating 35 years of building sustainable communities and transforming lives through practical education programmes."

"As Royal Founding President, The King spent time congratulating Award winners for expertise in environmental education, traditional heritage crafts and sustainable architecture," the caption added.

Soon after the video was shared, Royal fans swamped the comments section with heartfelt praises for the monarch.

One fan wrote, "Charles - that cake! Did you save me some You are so beautiful, Charles. Keep going my beautiful, wonderful King."

Another added, "Incredible work King Charles, your work changes so many lives and congratulations to all the winners, participants and those involved."

King Charles health woes

The British Monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and has been under treatment since then.

Recently, updating someone on his health, the King claimed he was “on the other side” of his health crisis.

