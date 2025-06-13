Royal

King Charles leads landmark event for sustainability at St James's Palace

His Majesty hosted a prestigious event at St. James's Palace for his charity, The King's Foundation

King Charles III has achieved a major career milestone for his charity organization, The King's Foundation, after his tireless efforts to build sustainable communities.

The 76-year-old monarch has hosted an awards function for his workers to recognize their hard work in supporting thriving communities.

On Thursday, June 12, the British Royal Family's Instagram handle shared the behind-the-scenes from the intimate ceremony that took place at St. James's Palace for the King's Foundation.

"Celebrating the work of The King's Foundation at St James’s Palace, The King’s Foundation Awards are an annual opportunity to recognize the achievements of the charity’s students, graduates and partners," the caption stated.

They further shared, "This year, The King's Foundation is celebrating 35 years of building sustainable communities and transforming lives through practical education programs." 

"As Royal Founding President, The King spent time congratulating Award winners for expertise in environmental education, traditional heritage crafts, and sustainable architecture," the statement read.

They concluded their note with a congratulatory message from His Majesty for all the winners and nominees who achieved the noble milestone.

Why David Beckham was invited at the James's Palace? 

During the prestigious royal event, the former English footballer David Beckham was also invited to the celebrations at St. James’ Palace.

David Beckham joined The King's Foundation as an ambassador in 2024.

What is The King's Foundation?  

For those unaware, King Charles III established The King's Foundation, a charity, in 1990 to foster harmony between people, places, and the planet by building and supporting communities.  

The Duke of York was spotted ahead of a royal event that he and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are not invited to
James Middleton opened up about his major family issue
The Prince of Wales visited Dartmoor as the Duchy of Cornwall to unveil an ambitious 20-year strategy
King Charles releases emotional statement to extend special prayers for Ahmedabad plane incident victims and their families
The British Royal Family gives a huge nod to the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, for her latest royal duties
Princess Amalia had fallen from her horse, resulting in the arm fracture
The King and Queen of Denmark, Frederik X and Mary, attended a lavish gala dinner on their first day in Faroe Islands
King Charles III releases emotional message just two days before a mega Royal event
The United Kingdom’s King Charles shares touching statement to express grief over Austria’s Graz school shooting
The British Monarch received Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties, at Buckingham Palace
The Prince and Princess of Wales 'frustrate' royal staff members with their priories as future King and Queen
Prince Edward's wife Sophie was saved by King Charles from a major mishap