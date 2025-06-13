King Charles leads landmark event for sustainability at St James's Palace  

King Charles III has achieved a major career milestone for his charity organization, The King's Foundation, after his tireless efforts to build sustainable communities.
The 76-year-old monarch has hosted an awards function for his workers to recognize their hard work in supporting thriving communities.
On Thursday, June 12, the British Royal Family's Instagram handle shared the behind-the-scenes from the intimate ceremony that took place at St. James's Palace for the King's Foundation.
"Celebrating the work of The King's Foundation at St James’s Palace, The King’s Foundation Awards are an annual opportunity to recognize the achievements of the charity’s students, graduates and partners," the caption stated.
They further shared, "This year, The King's Foundation is celebrating 35 years of building sustainable communities and transforming lives through practical education programs."
"As Royal Founding President, The King spent time congratulating Award winners for expertise in environmental education, traditional heritage crafts, and sustainable architecture," the statement read.
They concluded their note with a congratulatory message from His Majesty for all the winners and nominees who achieved the noble milestone.
Why David Beckham was invited at the James's Palace?
During the prestigious royal event, the former English footballer David Beckham was also invited to the celebrations at St. James’ Palace.
David Beckham joined The King's Foundation as an ambassador in 2024.
What is The King's Foundation?
For those unaware, King Charles III established The King's Foundation, a charity, in 1990 to foster harmony between people, places, and the planet by building and supporting communities.