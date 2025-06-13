Royal

King Charles’ Trooping the Colour encounters major obstacle day before event

Trooping the Colour is marked every year to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign

  • by Web Desk
King Charles’s major annual celebration, Trooping the Colour, has been hit with a huge setback.

In a new update, GB News reported that the 76-year-old Monarch’s annual birthday celebrations have encountered a major obstacle as anti-monarchy campaigners from Republic have announced plan to hold protest this weekend at the event.

This marks the second consecutive year that anti-monarchy group has staged protests against King Charles and the British Royal Family during Trooping the Colour.

The protestors have specifically taken aim at the King, Prince William, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne for wearing military uniforms and medals.

It was also reported that the campaigners have planned to stage their presence throughout the ceremony in central London on Saturday, June 14.

"Charles does not qualify for any of the medals he wears. He has not earned the ranks he wears; he was promoted in all the services as birthday presents from his mum,” blasted Republic’s CEO Graham Smith.

He added, "Edward and Anne haven't served a day in the armed forces, yet they, too, dress up. Their behaviour is an insult to the bravery of our military."

What is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is a traditional annual military ceremony held in London to mark the official birthday of the reigning British sovereign.

The event features a parade of hundreds of soldiers, horses, and military bands in ceremonial uniforms.

