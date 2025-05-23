Sports

Lando Norris makes shocking admission about Monaco ahead of Grand Prix

British racer Lando Norris has become a permanent resident of Monaco and is planning to reside in the micro-state

Lando Norris has provided a shocking and honest reason behind his relocation to Monaco.

The McLaren driver is one of the most favourites to win the renowned tricky track on Sunday.

Born and raised in England, the driver previously made a comment that he "would not enjoy" living in Monaco.

However, he seemingly had a change of heart as he moved to the principality at the end of 2021.

His relocation came just before signing a monumental £80 million four year contract with McLaren, which he has extended till 2027.

The actual reason behind Lando Norris' relocation

Despite the distance from family and the team's base, Norris is enjoying a lavish lifestyle, however, he has finally revealed the real reason behind the big decision.

With Monaco famous for being tax haven, where resident do not pay tax on personal income, Norris was not afraid to admit his move was financially motivated.

"I'm moving to Monaco after [the final race in] Abu Dhabi for the reasons you probably expect," the 25-year-old driver teased.

Risking fury, Norris added, "Of course I'll understand and there's going to be some [criticism] for sure. People so many things in life for money. This is just another one."

Norris is not alone in making key financial decision, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, nd Geroge Russell are all reportedly maintain property in Monaco.

Lando Norris is gearing for his first ever win in Monaco on Sunday, May 25, as he is a viable title challenger with 133 points, just 13 points behind teammate Oscar Piastri.

