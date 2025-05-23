Michael Jackson biopic hit with setbacks as studio plans major changes

Michael Jackson biopic is now “likely” to face a year-long delay, following reports of major reshoots sparked by growing controversies surrounding the film.
As per Variety, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said on Thursday, May 22 at the studio’s Q4 2025 earnings call, the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic is unlikely to hit theaters before the end of 2025.
“In regard to our Michael Jackson biopic, we’re excited about the 3½ hours of amazing footage from producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua, and we will be announcing a definitive release strategy & timing in the next few weeks,” Feltheimer said.
Feltheimer said it was “likely” the studio will have to move the film, titled Michael, out of the 2025 fiscal year, “which will impact fiscal ’26 financial results but will bolster an already strong fiscal ’27 slate.”
Lionsgate’s fiscal calendar concludes on March 31, 2026, indicating that Michael may not be released in theaters until sometime post-April 2026.
Later, according to reports of Deadline, Lionsgate film chief Adam Fogelson confirmed during a call after the quarterly earnings call that Michael will be split into two parts.
Michael Jackson film cast:
To note, Michael will be helmed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Bohemian Rhapsody’s producer Graham King.
Jackson’s real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, plays the lead role while Coleman Domingo and Nia Long play Jackson’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller plays Branca.