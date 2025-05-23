Entertainment

Dave Shapiro, Sound Talent Group co-founder, dies in San Diego plane crash

The renowned music agent, Dave Shapiro, passes away at the age of 42 in a tragic plane crash

  • May 23, 2025
Dave Shapiro has passed away!

On Friday, May 23, BBC reported that the famous American music agent breathed his last at the age of 42 after his plane crashed into a residential street in San Diego, California.

Following the crash, Shapiro’s co-founded agency, Sound Talent Group, released an official statement in which they announced, "We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends.”

"Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today's tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time,” they added.

The officials went on to share that in addition to Dave Shapiro, two more employees of the company lost their lives in the tragic accident.

However, the identity of those workers has not been disclosed.

As per the outlet, The Devil Wears Prada’s former drummer, Daniel Williams, is also speculated to have passed away in the crash, as some reports revealed that he posted on his social media account from the plane.

Meanwhile, federal officials confirmed the presence of six individuals in the plane, all of whom are presumed to be dead.

It was further shared that as a result of the collision, a home was destroyed, while 10 others were left damaged in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

About Dave Shapiro:

Dave Shapiro was a prominent figure in the music industry, particularly famous for his outstanding contribution in the heavy metals and alternative rock scenes.

In 2018, he co-founded Sound Talent Group (STG), that represented notable acts, including Pierce The Veil, Parkway Drive, and Sum 41.

