King Frederik, Mary host EU Business leaders ahead of Denmark’s presidency

The Danish Royal Couple, King Frederik X and Queen Mary, delightfully receive Business Europe Chairman Fredrik Persson at Royal Palace

  • May 23, 2025
King Frederik and Queen Mary received a key guest at Amalienborg Palace!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, May 23, the Royal Family of Denmark shared a photograph featuring the Monarch and Queen Consort delightfully meeting the chairman of Business Europe, Fredrik Persson, at their Royal residence.

In the post, the Palace shared that hosted a reception for Persson and other officers of the EU Business during their visit to Copenhagen for a summit as Denmark prepares to take on a leading role in the European Union.

“The European business community has gathered at a summit in Copenhagen as a prelude to the Danish EU presidency. The summit focuses on current and geopolitical topics and is organized in cooperation between Danish Industry, Danish Employers Association and BusinessEurope,” the Royals captioned.

They continued, “As part of the program, the Royal Couple hosted a reception in Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg on Thursday evening. In the picture, Their Majesties The King and Queen can be seen receiving Fredrik Persson, who is the chairman of BusinessEurope.”

Meanwhile, in another update, the Danish Royals shared that on the first day of the summit, held on Friday, May 23, King Frederik and Queen Mary made an appearance as guests of honor at a dinner arranged at Dansk Industri.

The Palace stated, “In the run-up to the Danish EU presidency, a European summit was held in Copenhagen on Thursday and Friday with a focus on current business- and geopolitical issues. The meeting gathered leading business people and decision-makers from all over Europe.”

They added, “On the first day of the summit, Their Majesties the King and the Queen attended as guests of honor at a festive dinner at Dansk Industri. Upon arrival they were received by the adm. director Lars Sandahl Sørensen and greeted BusinessEurope's president Fredrik Persson and CEO Markus Beyrer among others.”

Presidency of the Council of the European Union:

The presidency of the Council of the European Union is reponsible for the functioning of the Council, that co-legislate the EU legislature alongside the European Parliament.

Every six months, a new EU state takes over the presidency, with Poland holding the position currently.

After the end of Poland’s term in June 2025, Denmark will take over the position from July to December 2025, followed by Cyprus from January to June, 2026.

