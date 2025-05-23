Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after King Charles announces Eugenie’s new role

Royal

Sarah Ferguson shared a delightful message after Buckingham Palace made major announcement about her daughter, Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess of York, who is known for her humanitarian efforts attended a "thoughtful and inspiring" evening at Benjamin Franklin House on Thursday, May .

Fergie took to her Instagram account to express her thoughts about being at the event with her dear friend,  Michael William Sheldrick.

"Honoured to be at the historic @benjaminfranklinhouse in London with my dear friend @micksheldrick to discuss the power of innovation to drive meaningful change," the ex-wife of Prince Andrew wrote in the caption.

She continued, "Over 200 years ago, Benjamin Franklin showed the world how bold ideas, when combined with action and purpose, could transform society."

"Today, that same spirit lives on in the next generation of young innovators tackling global challenges with creativity, empathy, and determination," Sarah added

The mother of Beatrie and Eugenie admitted that, "As someone passionate about uplifting young people, I believe their ideas—when nurtured and supported—have the power to shape a better future for all."

Sarah's elder daughter Eugenie has been appointed at a mentor at The King's Foundation's new 35 Under 35 initiative to support young creatives. 

