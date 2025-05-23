Royal

Prince William’s new BBC series releases first episode

The Prince of Wales series, 'Guardians', will release a new episode each week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
The first episode of Prince William’s BBC docuseries, Guardians, has been released.

William and The Royal Foundation lunched the six-part series on May 23, as a part of United for Wildlife programme.

The Prince of Wales shared the purpose of the new series in an official statement, “I've had the privilege of meeting rangers throughout my life and have seen firsthand the vital work they do. Yet their stories are often overlooked or misunderstood."


As per the announcement of the foundation, “Today, Prince William and The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife programme launch Guardians, a groundbreaking new docuseries on @BBCEarth.”

This six-part series shines a light on the remarkable individuals, rangers, risking their lives every day to protect nature.

Guardians first episode:

The official account of the foundation also shared key details about Guardians first episode.

“In the first episode, we follow the inspiring journey of Modiki Claver, a reformed poacher who now dedicates his lite to protecting the wildlife he once hunted, as he patrols Dzanga-Sangha Protected Area which is home to Africa's highest concentration of forest elephants and lowland gorillas,” the statement further read.

Notably, Guardians will release a new episode each week.

