Disney files lawsuit against YouTube and former executive Justin Connolly

YouTube is gearing up to air an exclusive NFL opening week game for free, it’s hiring former Disney exec Justin Connolly.
In response to YouTube and Connolly following their latest move, Disney has filed a lawsuit against both of them, stating that he was actively leading negotiations for Disney's important licensing renewal deal between the two companies.
Justin Connolly's role in Disney and YouTube
Connolly, who spent over 20 years at Disney and ESPN managing streaming services and linear media networks, has now joined YouTube as its new global head of media and sports.
In this role, he will manage collaborations with media outlets and lead YouTube’s live sports coverage.
Disney sued the video-streaming giant, accusing it persuaded Conolly to break a contract meant to last until 2027.
Connolly reportedly left the company last week, a few months before the release of Disney's forthcoming ESPN streaming service, which is slated to launch this fall.
According to the lawsuit, Connolly possesses in-depth knowledge of Disney’s distribution strategies, and more involving YouTube, and confidential negotiation tactics.
Meanwhile, YouTube continues to grow in live sports, with up to eight million YouTube TV subscribers and the NFL Sunday Ticket package.
Other platforms, including Amazon, Apple, and Netflix are also streaming more in sports content due to increasing interest.
YouTube has not to the responded to the lawsuit yet.