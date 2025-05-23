King Charles sports stylish walking stick during prestigious royal engagements

King Charles made a stylish statement during his latest high-profile engagements!
Recently, the 76-year-old British Monarch attended the prestigious Royal Windsor Horse Show, where he sported an unusual accessory; a chic walking stick.
At the Horse Show, King Charles made a stylish appearance in a grey suit layered over a white shirt. He complemented the look by wearing a blue-and-green striped tie and a pair of sunglasses that featured tortoiseshell frames with reflective olive-green lenses.
However, it was Charles’s classy, golden walking stick that caught everyone’s attention.
Following this, His Majesty rocked the same walking cane during his high-profile appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
For the event, King Charles wore a blue suit paired with a grey tie.
During both his appearances, the Monarch appeared in good spirits and relaxed, engaging enthusiastically with fellow attendees.
Although, the King’s choice to use a walking stick during his recent engagements caught royal watchers’ attention, it appeared to be more as a fashionable detail than a medical need.
King Charles’s upcoming Royal visit:
After undertaking a series of engagements in the UK recently, King Charles is set to fly to Canada with Queen Camilla to attend the State Opening of the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa.
The Royal Couple will travel to the maple country for a two-day visit beginning on May 26, 2025.