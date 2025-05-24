Meet world’s richest wrestler who leaves The Rock and John Cena behind 

Sports

With a net worth of $3.2 billion, this wrestler is far richer than any other wrestler

Whenever we hear about the world's richest wrestler, the first names that come to our mind are usually John Cena and The Rock, as they have been two of the highest-paid wrestlers in the modern era.

But apart from these two legendary wrestlers, there is another man who has surpassed them in wealth, even though he is not a wrestler himself but a promoter.

That person is none other than Vincent Kennedy McMahon who is known as the most powerful and controversial figure in professional wrestling history.

Vince McMahon: Wrestling wealthiest pioneer:

With a net worth of $3.2 billion, McMahon is far richer than any other wrestler.

McMahon had a desire to become a wrestler, but his father did not allow him.

His father believed that promotors should stay behind the scenes and not be part of the show or appear with the wrestlers.

He made the huge fortune from his work in the wrestling industry.

McMahon led World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as its owner and Chairman for more than 40 years.

During that time, he transformed professional wrestling from small, empty venues to huge, sold-out arenas and stadiums.

In 2023, when WWE merged with UFC to form a new company called TKO, MCMahon got 16% ownership in it which made him even more richer.

However, after he was removed from the company, he sold some of his shares and now he only owns about 5%.

Who is richer, John Cena or The Rock?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is richer than John Cena with a net worth of $800 million, which he earns from wrestling, acting, running his production company, endorsements and different businesses, as per Sports Illustrated.

Meanwhile, John Cena, an American professional wrestler, bodybuilder, rapper and actor, has a net worth of about $80 million.

