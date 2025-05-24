Royal

Meghan Markle embraces active role in new venture ahead of pivotal moment

The Duchess of Sussex praised for her 'hands-on approach' as she nears three million followers on Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025
Meghan Markle embraces active role in new venture ahead of pivotal moment
Meghan Markle embraces active role in new venture ahead of pivotal moment

Meghan Markle is reportedly taking a hands-on approach as she prepares to mark a major milestone in her post-royal journey.

The Duchess of Sussex garnered immense praise for her "hands-on approach" as she nears three million followers on Instagram.

Royal commentator Gareth Russel shared with GB News about the Duchess’s social media presence.

"It's probable that she's fairly heavily involved," Russell explained.

The expert added, "We've heard enough about her approach to things that she tends to get quite involved."

"I would be surprised if she wasn't, because we're very much monitoring what goes up online and deciding what goes online," he added.

This hands-on approach matches Meghan’s well-known focus on detail in her projects.

Russell mentioned that while Meghan maintains significant involvement, she reportedly struggled to manage every aspect of her social media presence alone.

"However, most people in that position will have people who will do some of the work for them," he noted.

"But I would say it seems based on the television show, that is very much her approach," Russell said.

It showed that the Duchess follows a strategy of personal involvement in her public-facing projects.

Meghan Markle’s social media content:

Meghan’s social media content is mostly based on her husband Prince Harry, alongside their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She marked her return to Instagram with a significant transition from her previous social media absence following her departure from royal duties.

Will Zara Tindall receive major Royal role from King Charles?
Will Zara Tindall receive major Royal role from King Charles?
Princess Anne reportedly refused to give Royal titles to her kids, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips
Princess Kate once again proves her influence on fashion world
Princess Kate once again proves her influence on fashion world
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has provided £1billion annual boost to the UK fashion industry
Kensington Palace plans big move to downplay Princess Kate’s fashion
Kensington Palace plans big move to downplay Princess Kate’s fashion
Royal fans’ inreasing focus on Kate Middleton’s striking fashion statements sparks concern at Kensington Palace
Kate Middleton's outfit repetition at VE anniversary holds special meaning
Kate Middleton's outfit repetition at VE anniversary holds special meaning
The Prince of Wales attended the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations with Prince William earlier this year
Duchess of Gloucester opens new transplant centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Duchess of Gloucester opens new transplant centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
King Charles commended the Duchess of Gloucester's special initiative towards Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Meghan Markle posts never-before-seen BTS moments from ‘COAFF’ photoshoot
Meghan Markle posts never-before-seen BTS moments from ‘COAFF’ photoshoot
The Duchess of Sussex shares an exciting video featuring rare glimpses from her photoshoot for podcast ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’
King Charles sports stylish walking stick during prestigious royal engagements
King Charles sports stylish walking stick during prestigious royal engagements
The British Monarch shows off chic walking cane during his latest high-profile appearances
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after King Charles announces Eugenie’s new role
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after King Charles announces Eugenie’s new role
Princess Eugenie takes on new role to support King Charles cause for a global change
King Frederik, Mary host EU Business leaders ahead of Denmark’s presidency
King Frederik, Mary host EU Business leaders ahead of Denmark’s presidency
The Danish Royal Couple, King Frederik X and Queen Mary, delightfully receive Business Europe Chairman Fredrik Persson at Royal Palace
Princess Victoria plants King Charles' coronation anniversary twin tree
Princess Victoria plants King Charles' coronation anniversary twin tree
King Charles, Camilla received an oak tree from King Carl Gustaf on the second coronation anniversary
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo hint at special appearance with new photo
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo hint at special appearance with new photo
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have subtly hinted at upcoming appearance
King Frederik, Queen Mary lead royal reception for EU business chiefs
King Frederik, Queen Mary lead royal reception for EU business chiefs
The Danish Monarch alongside his wife attended the Confederation of Danish Industry (ID) in Copenhagen