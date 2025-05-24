Meghan Markle embraces active role in new venture ahead of pivotal moment

Meghan Markle is reportedly taking a hands-on approach as she prepares to mark a major milestone in her post-royal journey.
The Duchess of Sussex garnered immense praise for her "hands-on approach" as she nears three million followers on Instagram.
Royal commentator Gareth Russel shared with GB News about the Duchess’s social media presence.
"It's probable that she's fairly heavily involved," Russell explained.
The expert added, "We've heard enough about her approach to things that she tends to get quite involved."
"I would be surprised if she wasn't, because we're very much monitoring what goes up online and deciding what goes online," he added.
This hands-on approach matches Meghan’s well-known focus on detail in her projects.
Russell mentioned that while Meghan maintains significant involvement, she reportedly struggled to manage every aspect of her social media presence alone.
"However, most people in that position will have people who will do some of the work for them," he noted.
"But I would say it seems based on the television show, that is very much her approach," Russell said.
It showed that the Duchess follows a strategy of personal involvement in her public-facing projects.
Meghan Markle’s social media content:
Meghan’s social media content is mostly based on her husband Prince Harry, alongside their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
She marked her return to Instagram with a significant transition from her previous social media absence following her departure from royal duties.