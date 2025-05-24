Prime Video cancelled 'The Wheel Of Time' after 3 seasons

Prime Video has announced that it will not be renewing The Wheel of Time for season 4.
On Friday, May 23, the decision was confirmed – more than a month after season 3 finale – citing financial reasons amid the current unstable economic environment.
The TV adaptation of the book series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson was co-produced by Sony Pictures TV and Amazon MGM Studios.
Starring Rosamund Pike,The Wheel of Time received quite the attention during it's premiere in 2021 as platform's most watched series of the year and one of the Top 5 series of all time.
The Wheel of Time season 3 performance decline
The series has remained a solid performer, however it's viewership has taken a serious hit as the fantasy drama dropped out of Nielsen's Top 10 Originals chart after the first three weeks of Season 3.
Meanwhile, it stayed on the list for the entire runs of the previous seasons.
The ranking reflects US viewership, and streaming renewal decisions are made based on how well the show does all around the world.
Furthermore, season 3 overall performance was not strong enough comparatively to it's cost, and the teams were already discussing the potential full stop during the season's airing.
With the cancellation possibility, and a passionate fan base, the Season 3 finale was concluded in a way to provide some closure to the audience.
About The Wheel of Time
Premiered in November 2021, The Wheel of Time follows the story of Moiraine, who takes five young people on a journey to find out which one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon.