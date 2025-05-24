Hamilton calls Monaco circuit 'coolest track' after Ferrari’s strong start

Sports

Lewis Hamilton finishes third during Friday's practice session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix

  May 24, 2025
Lewis Hamilton named the Monaco circuit as "the coolest track ever" after Ferrari showed promising results ahead of Monaco Grand Prix.

According to Sky Sports, ahead of Saturday's all-important qualifying Hamilton during the Friday, May 23, 2025, practice session show off some skills and finished third, just one tenth behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc who topped the pole.

Hamilton, who is yet to take Ferrari pole for a Grand Prix said, “It was awesome. It's the coolest track ever to drive. The most fun. Every year is such a blast. It doesn't matter what car you're in.”

"Obviously, it's helpful when you're in a car that feels good and is quick. With the grip, the speed, it's narrow, fast, the best rollercoaster ride of the year. It's such a privilege. Only 20 drivers drive this track,” he added.

Ferrari have endured a largely difficult 2025 and were not expected to contest for the win in Monaco but both drivers were on the pace early on, even with traffic incidents for Hamilton and a collision with Lance Stroll for Leclerc.

Even though there will be a mandatory two tyre changes for Sunday's race, which should spice up the Monaco Grand Prix, qualifying will still be critical since overtaking is so difficult.

