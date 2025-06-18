Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate: Google CEO crowns his GOAT

The never-ending GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has swept the tech world as well.
During a recent podcast, Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave his honest thoughts on the greatest sports debate of all time as he threw the ball in Messi's court.
He also revealed that his son is a huge enthusiast of Ronaldo.
Pichai also offered a personal take as he shared his football knowledge with the world.
The CEO shared, "I so admire CR7's, I mean, I've never seen an athlete more committed to that kind of excellence, and so he's one of the all-time greats. But you know, for me, Messi is it."
He also revealed that he had the honour to watch Messi’s phenomenal skills live.
The 53-year-old executive noted, "Had the chance to see him a couple weeks ago, he played in San Jose, so against the Quakes, so I went to see it, see the game."
Gushing about the eight-time winner of Ballon d'Or awards, Pichai added, "And even at his age, just watching him when he gets the ball, that movement, you know, you're right, that special quality."
Comparing leading Google with managing football clubs
Elsewhere in the podcast, the CEO made a surprising link between presiding at Google and coaching prominent football clubs such as Barcelona or Real Madrid.
When asked how he deals with tough times, Pichai pointed to his ability to "tune out noise," comparing it to managing a top-tier sports team.