Lionel Messi wins praise from Roberto Baggio after receiving ‘special gift’

Messi pens herfelt note for Italian football legend Baggio after a ‘meaningful’ and ‘lovely’ meeting

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Lionel Messi wins praise from Roberto Baggio after receiving ‘special gift’
Lionel Messi wins praise from Roberto Baggio after receiving ‘special gift’

Lionel Messi thanked the legendary Roberto Baggio in an Instagram post after the Italian icon gifted him his signed jersey. Baggio is best known for leading Italy to the 1994 FIFA World Cup final and his illustrious club career while representing multiple Serie A sides.

In an Instagram post dated June 17, Lionel Messi shared an image alongside Roberto Baggio, while holding his signed iconic number 10 shirt from the Italy national team.

The Argentine legend paid his tribute to the 58-year-old veteran and wrote, "What a beautiful visit! Thank you, Roberto, for this very special and meaningful gift, and for the lovely conversation we shared.”

“You're a legend and a true football great. It will always be a pleasure to welcome you whenever you want to come see us!" he further added.

Roberto Baggio retired from professional football in 2004 - coincidentally, the same year Lionel Messi made his first team debut for Barcelona.

The legendary Italian's collaboration with Messi is a significant one, as both are considered among the best of their generation.

Despite being at the twilight of his career, Messi is currently representing MLS side Inter Miami at the FIFA Club World Cup. It remains to be seen if the Argentine icon plays for Argentina in the upcoming 2026 World Cup after leading his country to triumph in the final in 2022 in Qatar.

Read more : Sports
Ben Askren's health condition worsens as wife shares worrying update
Ben Askren's health condition worsens as wife shares worrying update
UFC legend Ben Askren's wife Amy makes emotional plea for fighter's recovery
Why Max Verstappen missed 'F1' movie NYC premiere?
Why Max Verstappen missed 'F1' movie NYC premiere?
The Dutch racer, Max Verstappen, has skipped both the private screening and the NYC premiere of 'F1' film
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate: Google CEO crowns his GOAT
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate: Google CEO crowns his GOAT
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has picked his favourite football player in a recent podcast
LeBron James unveils new venture amid retirement speculations
LeBron James unveils new venture amid retirement speculations
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has decided to not participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Jack Draper advances to Queen’s last 16 with heartfelt tribute to Andy Murray
Jack Draper advances to Queen’s last 16 with heartfelt tribute to Andy Murray
Draper now hopes to follow in the footsteps of Andy Murray, who won the Queen's Club title five times
Carlos Alcaraz, Raducanu set to team up in star-studded US Open mixed doubles
Carlos Alcaraz, Raducanu set to team up in star-studded US Open mixed doubles
Many other famous players, including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Osaka are also planning to take part in the event
Cricket sees first triple Super Over in history as Netherlands beat Nepal
Cricket sees first triple Super Over in history as Netherlands beat Nepal
A Super Over is used when the match ends in a tie and it's very uncommon to have more than one
F1 drivers show-off their style at Brad Pitts' film NYC premiere
F1 drivers show-off their style at Brad Pitts' film NYC premiere
Brad Pitts' upcoming film 'F1' is set to hit theatres on June
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours denied by Al Hilal CEO in fiery response
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours denied by Al Hilal CEO in fiery response
There were rumours that Al-Hilal might try to sign Ronaldo after FIFA allowed a new transfer window
Tom Brady bonds with kids in Japan, shares stunning moments from trip
Tom Brady bonds with kids in Japan, shares stunning moments from trip
Brady praises the ‘hospitality and beauty’ of Japan as he shares unseen moments from trip
Cristiano Ronaldo sends ‘special’ gift to Donald Trump with message of ‘peace’
Cristiano Ronaldo sends ‘special’ gift to Donald Trump with message of ‘peace’
Ronaldo's jersey gift to Donald Trump with a 'special message' sparks netizens' reactions
Sabalenka regrets being 'completely unprofessional' about Gauff French Open win
Sabalenka regrets being 'completely unprofessional' about Gauff French Open win
Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her ‘regret’ over ‘not very smart’ comments about Coco Gauff's win