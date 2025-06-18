Lionel Messi wins praise from Roberto Baggio after receiving ‘special gift’

Lionel Messi thanked the legendary Roberto Baggio in an Instagram post after the Italian icon gifted him his signed jersey. Baggio is best known for leading Italy to the 1994 FIFA World Cup final and his illustrious club career while representing multiple Serie A sides.
In an Instagram post dated June 17, Lionel Messi shared an image alongside Roberto Baggio, while holding his signed iconic number 10 shirt from the Italy national team.
The Argentine legend paid his tribute to the 58-year-old veteran and wrote, "What a beautiful visit! Thank you, Roberto, for this very special and meaningful gift, and for the lovely conversation we shared.”
“You're a legend and a true football great. It will always be a pleasure to welcome you whenever you want to come see us!" he further added.
Roberto Baggio retired from professional football in 2004 - coincidentally, the same year Lionel Messi made his first team debut for Barcelona.
The legendary Italian's collaboration with Messi is a significant one, as both are considered among the best of their generation.
Despite being at the twilight of his career, Messi is currently representing MLS side Inter Miami at the FIFA Club World Cup. It remains to be seen if the Argentine icon plays for Argentina in the upcoming 2026 World Cup after leading his country to triumph in the final in 2022 in Qatar.