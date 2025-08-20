Home / Sci-Tech

Rare black moon set to occur on August 23: Here's what to expect

Friday's black moon will be 'seasonal' version of the event, as it will be the third latest moon in a season that has four

Rare black moon set to occur on August 23: Heres what to expect
Rare black moon set to occur on August 23: Here's what to expect

An unusual lunar event known as a Black Moon is set to happen this week, though night sky gazers may not be able to catch its glimpse.

The astral event will leave a moon-sized dark spot in the breathtaking view on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 2:06 a.m. EDT (06:06 GMT) — which is 11:06 p.m. PDT on Friday, August 22, 2025.

Friday's black moon will be the "seasonal" version of the event, as it will be the third latest moon in a season that has four, as reported by Space.com.

Often, a season has only three moons; however, since the lunar cycle does not precisely match a fourth one happens about every 33 months.

A black moon appears in three cases: When two new moons fall within one month, when a season has four new moons, or when January–March lack one, resulting in double new moons later in the year.

The previous seasonal black moon appeared on May 19, 2023. The next is set to occur in August 2027 after 33 months.

You Might Like:

Google Pixel 10 series launch: Last-minute leaks ahead of release

Google Pixel 10 series launch: Last-minute leaks ahead of release
Pixel 10 Pro may include a high-end camera system, and Google’s AI driven photography features

Meta introduces AI-powered translations to creators worldwide

Meta introduces AI-powered translations to creators worldwide
Meta's latest feature can only translate into Spanish-to-English and English-to-Spanish

Spotify now allow users add their own transitions to playlists

Spotify now allow users add their own transitions to playlists
With this feature, Spotify aims to outdo Apple Music’s AutoMix, which is currently available in iOS 26 developer beta

TikTok’s rolls out Campus Verification feature for college students

TikTok’s rolls out Campus Verification feature for college students
Campus Verification allows college students to find and connect with their classmates on TikTok

Google docs introduces Gemini Audio feature to read documents

Google docs introduces Gemini Audio feature to read documents
Google docs latest feature is currently accessible in English and on the web

Intel stock spikes 5% as SoftBank invests $2 billion

Intel stock spikes 5% as SoftBank invests $2 billion
Intel is making heavy investments in its 18A chip technology, signing agreements with Amazon and Microsoft

Made by Google 2025: How to watch launch of Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, more

Made by Google 2025: How to watch launch of Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, more
Pixel 10 series will include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable 10 Pro Fold will reportedly debut at event

OpenAI debuts $5 ChatGPT plan for Indian users

OpenAI debuts $5 ChatGPT plan for Indian users
The tech giant has launched an affordable subscription in India that supports the country's payment framework

Microsoft upgrades Windows' dark mode almost decade later

Microsoft upgrades Windows' dark mode almost decade later
Window's 11 has shown a clear improvement in its dark mode, teasing a major overhaul

WhatsApp rolls out scheduling, reactions to group calls

WhatsApp rolls out scheduling, reactions to group calls
The Meta-owned messaging app has launched new features to make group calls more interactive and seamless

Apple loses ground as Samsung gains market share

Apple loses ground as Samsung gains market share
iPhone's sales have taken a major hit amid lack of innovation as Samsung continues to dominate the market

Amazon to discontinue its free service for customers from August 20

Amazon to discontinue its free service for customers from August 20
Amazon Appstore's closure comes after the company’s recent shutdown of Freevee, its free streaming TV service