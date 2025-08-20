Rare black moon set to occur on August 23: Here's what to expect

An unusual lunar event known as a Black Moon is set to happen this week, though night sky gazers may not be able to catch its glimpse.
The astral event will leave a moon-sized dark spot in the breathtaking view on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 2:06 a.m. EDT (06:06 GMT) — which is 11:06 p.m. PDT on Friday, August 22, 2025.
Friday's black moon will be the "seasonal" version of the event, as it will be the third latest moon in a season that has four, as reported by Space.com.
Often, a season has only three moons; however, since the lunar cycle does not precisely match a fourth one happens about every 33 months.
A black moon appears in three cases: When two new moons fall within one month, when a season has four new moons, or when January–March lack one, resulting in double new moons later in the year.
The previous seasonal black moon appeared on May 19, 2023. The next is set to occur in August 2027 after 33 months.